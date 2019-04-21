Not an Easter washout, rain returns Monday

Easter will be wet to start, but showers will end by the evening as the sun goes down. Overall, the day is not a washout, but plenty of cloud will limit temp increases through the bulk of the day. Thankfully we may see some sun just before it goes down thanks to some clearing.

More abundant rain will come in Monday afternoon with the close approach of an upper-level low. This will mean pouring rain during the evening on Monday.

Tuesday we will get a break from the action, and we should remain dry most of Wednesday. However, showers will return as a frontal boundary tries to sag south. This will eventually get forced southward in the form of a backdoor cold front that will bring colder air in and keep temps in the lower 50s through the remainder of the week with showers through Friday, turning to more moderate rainfall for the weekend.

A back door cold front will affect the area through the latter part of the week, that will knock our temps back some.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for an afternoon shower. High: Mid-upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy Rain late, heavy at times. High: Low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers late. High: Upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: Low 60s.

