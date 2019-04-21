What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

PD: 17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in New Haven

Posted 5:18 PM, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, April 21, 2019

NEW HAVEN — Police said that a 17 year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon.

Officers received multiple 911 calls of shots fired outside a home in the 1400 block of State Street near Rock Street.

A 17-year-old was said to be suffering from a gunshot to the pelvis.

The victim was transported to the local hospital to be treated for life-threatening and is listed in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

