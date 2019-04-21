What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Real People with Stan Simpson — The future of the UConn women

The Courant’s Kelli Stacy has her pulse on the UConn women’s basketball team.  After 11 national championships – and another lost Final Four opportunity - is UConn’s reign of dominance over?

