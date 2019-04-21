× Strike comes to an end as Stop & Shop reaches ‘tentative’ three year agreement with unions

After 11 days of striking, Stop & Shop and the unions reached a “tentative” agreement Sunday evening.

The conditions of the agreement, which are subject to ratification votes by members of each union locals, include: increased pay for all associates, continued excellent health coverage for eligible associates, and ongoing defined benefit pension benefits for all eligible associates.

“[Stop & Shop] deeply appreciates the patience and understanding of our customers during this time, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Stop & Shop,” said a spokesperson in a release.

Workers are scheduled to return to work Monday.

The company said associates’ “top priority will be restocking our stores so we can return to taking care of our customers and communities and providing them with the service they deserve.”

Members at 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut had been on strike.

“Today is a powerful victory for the 31,000 hardworking men and women of Stop & Shop who courageously stood up to fight for what all New Englanders want – good jobs, affordable health care, a better wage, and to be treated right by the company they made a success,” said the Union leaders in a statement.