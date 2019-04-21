What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

The Real Story — Bob Stefanowski

Posted 1:16 PM, April 21, 2019, by and

Former Republican candidate for governor, Bob Stefanowski, lost to Ned Lamont in November. A newcomer to politics then, he has not faded from the scene, continuing to offer criticisms of the current administration and legislative majority regarding the state budget, tolls, and other issues. He weighs in on Governor Lamont's term so far.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.