2 arrested in connection with fires at Silver Sands State Park; Both previously charged in Shakespeare Theater fire

MILFORD — Two men who have been charged in the fire at the Shakespeare Theater have been arrested in connection with fires in metal containers at Silver Sands State Park in March

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police said the two men were charged in connection with the vandalism and fire that occurred on Sunday, March 24, at Silver Sands State Park in Milford. Chris Sakowicz, 19, and Vincent Keller, 19, were both charged with Criminal Trespass 2nd, 53a-115 Criminal Mischief 1st , two counts, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Criminal Mischief 3rd. Sakowicz was also charged with two counts of Removing and/or Obliterating Manufacturers Serial Numbers.

Both were charge in connection with the fire at the Shakespeare Theater fire in Milford earlier this month.

Officials said around 7:20 am Sunday, March 24 emergency crews responded to a report of a fire in two metal storage containers at the park. The Milford Fire Department quickly extinguished the fires and investigators observed evidence of vandalism at the scene.

A fire that destroyed three buildings under construction at the park on March 19 remains under investigation, and and investigators said there was no information concerning a connection between the two incidents.