An Earth Day message and clean water mission from Mystic Aquarium

Posted 6:47 PM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54PM, April 22, 2019

MYSTIC – For Earth Day 2019, they are hoping to make a splash at Mystic Aquarium and a new exhibit is helping with their efforts.

New for April, the exhibit, “Plastic Free Seas”, is designed to bring more awareness to the pervasive problems that plastic presents in waterways worldwide. “Every day is Earth Day,” said MaryEllen Mateleska, Mystic Aquarium’s director of education and conservation.

“Every single day we should always think about what we can do to reduce our impact on the planet,” she continued. Plastic Free Seas showcases such exhibits like a plastic debris simulation and microplastic sensing system.

Mateleska went on to stress that the three R’s; Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle are as important on Earth Day as ever. “We’ve got the recycling down,” she said, “so now it’s time to reduce and reuse.”

Mystic Aquarium is observing Earth Day all week and, this Sunday, the team is holding a public beach cleanup at Bluff Point in Groton. For more information click here.

