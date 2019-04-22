Back By Popular Demand: The House That Social Media 2019 Kick-Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For its second year in a row, FOX61 has partnered with the House That Social Media Built for an interactive year of voting and social engagement. All spring and summer long, we will be giving our viewers a chance to vote on their favorite concepts and designs for another Connecticut home.

Maggie Slysz sits down with developer, Mike Riccio, and realtor, Nicole White to talk about the second year of remodeling all through the use of social media.

To learn more, go to www.thehousethatsocialmediabuilt.com and don't forget to follow them on Facebook to stay up to date with each week's vote!