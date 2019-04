× Bear euthanized after breaking into Simsbury home

SIMSBURY — State officials said they euthanized a bear after it had broken into a home Saturday.

Officials said in a statement, “State EnCon Police and Simsbury Police responded to a residence in Simsbury on Saturday morning for a report of a black bear that had broken into a home. State EnCon Police euthanized the bear. The bear was identified through its ear tag as one that had entered multiple homes last year.”