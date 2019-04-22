Fight between man with gun, man with ax, ends in shooting in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD -- Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in the area of Park Rd. Monday afternoon.
Police said shortly after noon that they got a call for an altercation involving a man with an axe in the area of Warren Ave. Shortly after that they had calls that a man was shot.
The person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown.
Police said they are searching for a suspect described as a black man with a black du rag. He was said to be about 6 feet tall, and 210 pounds and wearing a grey t shirt and black pants. Police said if someone sees him, to call police.
Police have since cleared the scene.
41.757900 -72.716297