Fight between man with gun, man with ax, ends in shooting in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD -- Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in the area of Park Rd. Monday afternoon.

Police said shortly after noon that they got a call for an altercation involving a man with an axe in the area of Warren Ave. Shortly after that they had calls that a man was shot.

The person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown.

Police said they are searching for a suspect described as a black man with a black du rag. He was said to be about 6 feet tall, and 210 pounds and wearing a grey t shirt and black pants. Police said if someone sees him, to call police.

Police have since cleared the scene.