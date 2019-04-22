What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Fight between man with gun, man with ax, ends in shooting in West Hartford

Posted 12:53 PM, April 22, 2019

WEST HARTFORD -- Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in the area of Park Rd. Monday afternoon.

Police said shortly after noon that they got a call for an altercation involving a man with an axe in the area of Warren Ave. Shortly after that they had calls that a man was shot.

The person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown.

Police said they are searching for a suspect described as a black man with a black du rag. He was said to be about 6 feet tall, and 210 pounds and wearing a grey t shirt and black pants.  Police said if someone sees him, to call police.

Police have since cleared the scene.

Google Map for coordinates 41.757900 by -72.716297.

