What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Heavy rain this evening, clearer Tuesday with temps in the 70s

Posted 2:30 PM, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:58PM, April 22, 2019

Rain will gradually taper off tonight, as the storm moves out to the northeast. Skies may start to clear by sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday we will get a break from the action, and we should remain dry most of Wednesday. A weak cold front will come through late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing a few showers to the region but it clears out for the afternoon.

We're mainly dry Wednesday and stay dry on Thursday.

This front will eventually get forced southward in the form of a backdoor cold front that will bring colder air in and keep temperatures down a bit for Friday and Saturday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, tapering off overnight. Lows: 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers in the morning, then some clearing skies. High: Upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: Low 60s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriTim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli
or on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriTim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.