Meeting held in Hamden following officer involved shooting

HAMDEN -- Monday's meeting was supposed to be about the Hamden Police Department budget, but instead, members of the legislative council opened the entire meeting up to the public - no time limit on comments, and a promise that every member of the public would be heard.

Many other members of the public called for officer Devon Eaton to be fired from the Hamden Police Department, following a shooting last week that left one woman injured.

Eaton and Yale University Officer Terrance Pollock are both on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. They opened fire on a car, whose occupants were suspected of being involved in an alleged armed robbery attempt at a Hamden convenience store and gas station.

FOX61's Ben Goldman was there at the meeting and has the story.