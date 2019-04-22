Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Bristol

BRISTOL — A man is wanted by police after he allegedly robbed the K&S Liquors store Monday afternoon.

Bristol Police Department said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. of an armed robbery at K&S Liquors, located at 191 Park Street.

“The perpetrator entered the store and asked to buy cigarettes. As the clerk was ringing him out, the perp brandished a silver semi-automatic handgun before snatching an undetermined amount of cash from the register,” police said.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police at 860-584-3011 and ask for Officer Cyr.