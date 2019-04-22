Rain moving in for the afternoon, evening, heavy at times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have rain moving in today as a compact storm system moves in from east to west. The idea for today is that the farther east you go in CT, the better chance you have for cloudy skies and heavier rain. The farther west you go in CT, the better your chance for some sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s for western and central CT, with upper 50s in eastern CT.

Rain gradually tapers off tonight, as the storm moves out to the northeast. Skies may start to clear by sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday we will get a break from the action, and we should remain dry most of Wednesday. A weak cold front will come through late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing a few showers to the region but it clears out for the afternoon. We're mainly dry Wednesday and stay dry on Thursday.

This front will eventually get forced southward in the form of a backdoor cold front that will bring colder air in and keep temperatures down a bit for Friday and Saturday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain moving in for mid-day and afternoon. Heavy rain at times, especially in eastern CT. Highs: 60s central & western CT, upper 50s eastern CT.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, tapering off overnight. Lows: 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers in the morning, then some clearing skies. High: Upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: Low 60s.

