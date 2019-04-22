Security personnel inspect the interior of St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo on April 22, 2019, a day after the church was hit in series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. - The death toll from bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka rose dramatically April 22 to 290 -- including dozens of foreigners -- as police announced new arrests over the country's worst attacks for more than a decade. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP/Getty Images)
Report: Van explodes near Sri Lankan church which was bombed Sunday
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A van parked near a Sri Lankan church that was bombed on Easter Sunday has exploded, but no injuries have been reported.
The Easter Sunday explosions rocked the country, killed at least 290 people.
Police have arrested 24 people in connection with the suicide bombs, the worst violence the South Asian island has seen since its bloody civil war ended 10 years ago.