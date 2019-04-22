× Report: Van explodes near Sri Lankan church which was bombed Sunday

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A van parked near a Sri Lankan church that was bombed on Easter Sunday has exploded, but no injuries have been reported.

The Easter Sunday explosions rocked the country, killed at least 290 people.

Police have arrested 24 people in connection with the suicide bombs, the worst violence the South Asian island has seen since its bloody civil war ended 10 years ago.

This is a developing story.