× Target to hold another car seat trade-in

Target has announced another car seat trade-in event!

The event starts April 22nd and goes until May 4th.

Guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20 percent off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, such as playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Car seats can only be traded in at a Target store, however, the coupons picked up from Guest Services can be applied to both in-store and online purchases.

The coupon is eligible through Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Find a drop-off box at a store near you!

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged. Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.

Learn more at Target’s website.