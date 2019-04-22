The House That Social Media Built: 2019 Proud Partners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX61 is excited to roll out year two of the House That Social Media Built project! Remember to follow along all Spring and Summer long to help vote on the build. From paint to lighting, and appliances to paving -- you decide on the features you want to see in this next house!

www.nicolock.com

Showroom & Factory:

99 Stoddard Ave

North Haven, CT 06473

Paving the way to your perfect project. Turn your landscaping befores into stunning ever-afters. With Nicolock pavers, paving slabs, retaining walls and accents, the outdoor space you’ve always dreamed of is closer than you ever imagined

The People You Can Trust with Your Home Since 1878

www.johnboyledecorating.com

Locations in West Hartford, Southington, Elmwood/Newington, Wallingford, New Britain, Bloomfield, Manchester & Cromwell

Headquarters:

152 S. Main Street

New Britain, CT 06051

(860) 224-2436

As an independently owned store, you’ll experience a level of service you thought no longer existed while supporting your local community. We’re proud to deliver the kind of specialized attention and help that you simply won’t find in larger chain stores. In-store professionals are comprised of trained specialists whose knowledgeable experience and helpful advice will ensure the success of every project you have.

www.cafd.com

(860) 621-9313

50 Graham Place

Southington, CT 06489

Connecticut’s Home Appliance, Fireplace and Outdoor Living Destination. Featuring the highest quality brands, Including Fisher & Paykel, DCS and many more.

www.torrisonstone.com

422 Main Street

Durham, CT 06422

(860)-349-0119

Centrally located in Durham, Torrison Stone & Garden has been creating beautiful hardscapes & landscapes since 2000 for thousands of Connecticut homeowners including hundreds of repeat customers. Our expertise is in walls, patios, walks, pools, steps, design, full-service maintenance, and plant installations.

www.ctlighting.com

Southington & Hartford Showrooms:

50 Graham Place

Southington, CT 06489

(860) 621-7585

160 Brainard Road

Hartford, CT 06114

(860) 249-8994

Connecticut Lighting Centers is a local, family-owned company that was established in 1972 in Hartford, CT by the Director family, along with a staff of six employees. Today, Connecticut Lighting Centers is so much more than just a lighting store. They offer lighting, fans, decorative hardware, home accents, window shades, home automation and so much more. They have three showrooms in Hartford and Southington, including Restoration Lighting Gallery, which is located across the street from their Harford location, and is New England's premier vintage, antique, and period reproduction lighting source, offering restoration and repair services and stocks over 1,000 lampshades. Their team is comprised of a group of experienced lighting and home decor professionals who offer specialized design services for residential customers, builders, remodelers and architects. For more information, visit www.CTLighting.com, www.myrlg.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest.

The Kitchen & Bath Supermarket

www.kitchencabinetoutlets.com

931 Queen Street

Southington, CT 06489

(860) 620-0500

431 Harper Ferry Road

Waterbury, CT 06705

(203) 756-5061

Since 1945, Kitchen Cabinet Outlet has been providing top quality stock and custom cabinetry to builders, remodelers and homeowners. out 9,000 sq. foot showroom is home to Connecticut's largest selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry. here, you will meet our experienced kitchen and bath professionals that are ready to help guide you in your quest for the perfect piece.

Stand on Excellence

www.artisanatwhitfield.com

1200 Boston Post Road

Guilford, CT 06437

(203) 458-8453

With an emphasis on a personal approach and a well-developed process for projects, our clients choose Artisan Tile for our attention to home design, incorporating unique details, integrity and our personal attention to every client relationship.