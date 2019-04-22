× Waffle House shooting: Victims remembered one year later

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — Four names, four photos, four lives gone too soon. Today marks one year since a gunman opened fire inside a Waffle House in Antioch, killing DeEbony Groves, Akilah DaSilva, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin.

Just this past Friday, survivors – along and with family and friends of the victims – put up a new memorial plaque just outside the restaurant in their honor.

Akilah DaSilva was a musician and also a student at Middle Tennessee State University.

DeEbony Groves was a senior at Belmont, who worked hard for her spot on the Dean’s List.

Taurean Sanderlin worked at the Waffle House, where he was known as “T.” He loved cooking and Marvel movies.

Joe Perez, the youngest victim, was killed outside as he tried to change a flat tire. He had just moved to Nashville to work at his brother’s business.

James Shaw Jr.’s life was also forever changed by the shooting. Known as the Waffle House hero, he managed to wrestle the gun away from suspected shooter, potentially saving more lives.

The suspected gunman was caught after a 35-hour manhunt that put people in the Antioch area on edge.