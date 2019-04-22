Wethersfield community and family members hold protest in wake up officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- A call for transparency – after the second police shooting in Connecticut in one week.

On Monday evening, protesters rallied outside of the Wethersfield Police Department after an officer shot 18-year-old Anthony Vega Cruz through the windshield of a car.

Cruz is now in critical condition at Hartford Hospital, and many protesters said they are in need of more answers from police.

“I want to see what happen to my uncle,” Cruz’s nephew Davon Colon said.

“I've known him ever since he was born, 18-years-old, I watched him grow up, so it's real tragic, it's sad that this had to happen,” Philip McDermott said.

Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran came out to exchange words with protesters.

Police said the incident stemmed from a traffic stop as two Wethersfield officers were attempting to stop a vehicle they thought may have been stolen.

After the car collided with a cruiser, an officer exited his vehicle. State Police said the car then went toward that officer and the officer fired into the windshield.

Chief Cetran told the crowd there is dash cam video of the incident but no body cam footage.

Davon Colon said he wants to spread an important message to his community.

“We can’t run from the police, even if we’re scared, we have to stop, we have to spread this message,” Colon Said.

State Police Major Crimes Division is still investigating the incident and according to protocol, the officer involved is on paid leave.