FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: 2 families impacted by recent police shootings come together in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD -- “I feel like what’s going on in New Haven, the movement, the support, I feel like that support need to come here,” Paul Witherspoon’s uncle Rodney Williams said.

18-year-old Anthony Vega Cruz passed away Monday night after he was shot by police on the Silas Deane highway in Wethersfield Saturday.

“The family is in tears at the hospital tonight they are going to say their last goodbyes to Chulo, family friend Vani Cashman said.

Williams, uncle of Paul Witherspoon, the man in the car that was shot by Hamden and Yale police officers last week- traveled from New Haven to Cruz’s vigil to give support to their family.

“We know how he feels a little bit, but not totally, because our family we felt like we almost lost somebody,” Williams said.

Anthony Colon- Cruz’s brother, said he appreciates Williams for personally coming out to meet them.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing, like he said he’s here to support each other and at the end of the day we’re just one,” Colon said.

Due to use of force resulting in the death of Cruz - it was announced Tuesday that the Hartford State Attorney’s office will now be taking over the investigation.

Hartford State’s Attorney Gail P. Hardy released a statement: