What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Governor Lamont says State will no longer purchase Griswold property proposed for a CSP gun range

Posted 3:17 PM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, April 23, 2019

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that the state no longer plans to purchase property in Griswold that was a proposed site for a Connecticut State Police gun range.

The Department of Administrative Services has terminated a purchase and sale agreement for the 113-acre piece of land in Griswold after the Governor decided not to seek bonding money for the property.

The Department delivered a letter to the property owner notifying him of the decision.

“We will no longer be placing the state gun range in Griswold,” Governor Lamont said. “The state will do a complete analysis of the project and search for viable alternate locations, while ensuring the overall project is cost-efficient and produces the best results for the needs of the State Police.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.