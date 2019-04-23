× Governor Lamont says State will no longer purchase Griswold property proposed for a CSP gun range

HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that the state no longer plans to purchase property in Griswold that was a proposed site for a Connecticut State Police gun range.

The Department of Administrative Services has terminated a purchase and sale agreement for the 113-acre piece of land in Griswold after the Governor decided not to seek bonding money for the property.

The Department delivered a letter to the property owner notifying him of the decision.

“We will no longer be placing the state gun range in Griswold,” Governor Lamont said. “The state will do a complete analysis of the project and search for viable alternate locations, while ensuring the overall project is cost-efficient and produces the best results for the needs of the State Police.”