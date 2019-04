Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It was a great day for high school baseball at Dunkin' Donuts Park Tuesday.

In the first game, Jordan Baker pitched a gem for University/Classical where he allowed two runs over six innings as the Hawks went on to win 8-2.

In game two, The Falcons offense was dominate thanks in part to cleanup hitter Ryan Parent who drove in multiple runs for St. Paul en route to a 10-1 win.