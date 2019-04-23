× Investigation in Wethersfield police shooting turned over to State’s Attorney office

ROCKY HILL — Hartford State’s Attorney Gail P. Hardy said Tuesday that her office has been assigned to investigate the fatal police involved shooting in Wethersfield over the weekend.

On Saturday, two Wethersfield officers were attempting to stop a vehicle they thought may have been stolen. After the car collided with a cruiser, an officer exited his vehicle. State Police said the car drove toward that officer and the officer fired into the windshield. Vega Cruz, 18, was hit and died of his injuries Monday night.

Hardy released a statement that said in part:

We extend our condolences to Mr. Vega Cruz’s family. I am in the process of speaking to the State Police to provide me with contact information for Mr. Vega Cruz’s family and an update of what they have learned and what remains to be done at this point to move the investigation forward. It is my intent to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. I understand and respect the public’s desire to view any video evidence. I must balance the needs of the investigation with the public’s right to know what happened and I intend to disclose those videos as soon as I can determine that disclosure will not interfere with the investigation.