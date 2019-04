× PD: 1 person shot in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting in the north-end of Hartford in the area of 290 Barbour Street.

Hartford Police Department took to Twitter Tuesday night stating that a male victim was found with a single gunshot wound to hip. At this time, it is unknown on the extent of the injuries and if any suspect has been arrested.

Hartford Police investigating north-end shooting in area of 290 Barbour St. Male victim located w/a single NLT gunshot wound to hip. MCD detectives on their way.

-LT.P.C. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 24, 2019

