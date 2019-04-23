Man wanted for alleged bank robbery in Meriden

MERIDEN — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo Bank Tuesday afternoon.

Meriden Police Department said around 4:15 p.m., they responded to 43 E. Main Street, Wells Fargo Bank, for the report of a robbery.

“The suspect had fled with an undetermined amount of currency prior to officers arrival in a white Chevy minivan,” police said.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

Police said anyone with any information, is asked to contact Det. J. Wagner of the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6334.