Meal House: Carpetbaggers – Fried Oysters Topped with Steak Tartare and Truffles

Carpetbagger Oyster Bun
Total prep time 40 Minutes
Layers (bottom to top)
Oyster shell
Truffle Cream (warm)
Fried Oyster (hot)
Steak Tartar (cold)
Truffle Aioli (cold)
Steak Tartare
1 lb Beef Top Round (all fat removed)
2 Tbsp Kosher Salt or more to taste
1 Tbsp Cracked Black Pepper
1 oz Chopped Black Truffle Peelings
2 tsp Truffle Oil
2 Shallots
2 tbsp Chopped Parsley
4 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Place the beef top round in the freezer overnight.
- Remove the beef top round and defrost for about an hour.
- Using an automatic slicer or a very sharp knife slice the beef top round as thin as possible.
- Take the beef top round slices and chop them very fine and place in refrigerator.
- Peel and small dice the shallots.
- Remove the beef top round from the refrigerator and mix in the extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, truffles, truffle oil, parsley, and shallots. Taste for seasoning.
Fry Oysters in ½ and ½ white flour and semolina
Black Truffle Aioli
3 tbsp black truffle oil
1 oz black truffle peelings
1 tsp Lemon juice
2 Egg yolks
2 c Blend Oil
Salt and Pepper to taste
In a Food Processer add egg yolks, truffle peelings and lemon juice.
Slowly add truffle oil and blend oil to form an emulsion.
Season and chill
Truffle Cream
2 Tbsp Butter
2 Shallots
4 Tbsp black truffles, finely chopped
1 Cup Heavy Cream
½ Cup Brandy
Thyme