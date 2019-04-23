× No charges to be filed in Ridgefield baseball field torching; Full restitution made to town

RIDGEFIELD — No charges will be filed in connection with the torching of a town baseball field in an attempt to dry it out. The parties involved have made restitution to the town.

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said that full restitution has been made following the fire on Governor Park Field and no criminal or civil charges will be filed. Marconi said the cost was approximately $40,000 – but no taxpayer money was used. He said they received money from attorneys representing those responsible.

On April 6, as a way to dry the infield on the Governor’s Park baseball field in Ridgefield, parents poured gas on the dirt and set it on fire. 25 gallons of gas were used to promote drying, but Ridgefield officials say it didn’t work. At least four 30 yard containers, full of contaminated soil, were carted off the premises. Video of the fire went viral, and generated many comments.

Marconi said that the field has been fully restored; and people cannot tell it happened. The field work was overseen by DEEP and the disposal of contaminated debris was done legally and at considerable cost.

He said he “hoped a lesson was learned” for those who might think of trying such a thing.

@GameTimeCT @amityathletics @SPBowley

Field Maintenance at Governors Field in Ridgefield. First responders currently on scene. Game being moved? Environmental Hazard? pic.twitter.com/9eKd2JcBJC — Norton (@AmityNorton) April 6, 2019

41.281977 -73.491306