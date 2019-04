***Story written by: Andrew Breunig***

NORWICH — Police are searching for a man who allegedly walked into a Subway restaurant with a gun and demanded cash Monday morning.

Norwich Police Department said the alleged robbery took place at a Subway located on 77 Salem Turnpike.

Police said the man then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 ext. 3159.