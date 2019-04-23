Police searching for alleged robbery suspect in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Story written by: Sophia Contreras****

NEW HAVEN -- New Haven Police are looking for a man wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store on Willow Street Monday evening.

New Haven Police said the wanted suspect had a gun during the time of the robbery.

"The male robber walked into the store and approached the counter," New Haven Police said in release. "After demanding the store clerk open the cash register and give him money, the man put his hand under his shirt and acted as if he had a gun. After the man threatened him, the clerk handed the man cash from the register and the man left the store."

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black long sleeves and jeans. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately five feet and six inches tall, average build with short dark hair and a thin beard.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video is asked to call the New Haven Police Department.