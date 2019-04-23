Police searching for man who allegedly robbed a Dunkin’ in Hamden

***Story written by: Andrew Breunig***

HAMDEN – Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Dunkin’ Tuesday morning.

Hamden Police Department said an investigation revealed that a “dark Hispanic male” entered the Dunkin’ and waited in line. Police said when the wanted suspect got to the register, he handed over a note indicating that he wanted “the money” and that he had “a gun”.

Police said the cashier handed over an unknown amount of money to the wanted suspect, who then proceeded to exit the store and enter a white minivan and drive away.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male with a scruffy mustache/beard, standing at 5’ 6”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Levenduski of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4056.