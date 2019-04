ELLINGTON — Tolland County 911 says the Ellington Fire Department and ambulance are on scene of a powerline incident.

Utility wires fell on an excavator and a motorcycle on Geraldine Drive at Hill Side Drive.

Dispatchers say the excavator operator and the motorcyclist are still stuck on their machines until Eversource arrives.

This is a developing story.

