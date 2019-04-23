× Shakespeare Theater arson suspect charged in 2 West Haven fires; juvenile also charged

WEST HAVEN — Police arrested two suspect, one adult and one juvenile, in connection with a pair of fires that happened in town. The adult has been charged in connection with other fires including one that destroyed the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford.

Police said Christopher Sakowicz, 18, of Stratford was charged in connection with a fire at 37 Water St. on Feb. 17 with:

Conspiracy to commit/ criminal trespass 2nd deg

Criminal trespass 2nd deg

Arson 1st deg

Conspiracy to commit/ arson 1st deg

Criminal mischief 1st deg

Conspiracy to commit/ criminal mischief 1st deg

Sakowicz was was also charged in connection with a fire on Richards Place on Feb. 8.

Conspiracy to commit/ criminal trespass 2nd deg

Criminal trespass 2nd deg

Arson 1st deg

Conspiracy to commit/ arson 1st deg

Criminal mischief 1st deg

Conspiracy to commit/ criminal mischief 1st deg

Sakowicz was held on a bond.

Details about the juvenile’s arrest were not released.

Sakowicz has been charged in connection with fires at The Shakespeare Theater which destroyed the vacant building and smaller fires in Milford at Silver Sands State Park. He and two other were arraigned for the Stratford fire on Tuesday.