Sunny Wednesday with temps in the 60s

Tonight will feature overall mild temperatures and a chance for a spotty shower or sprinkle in some locations as a weak front passes. Very little accumulation if any will occur. We'll clear things out for Wednesday but we'll have to deal with a bit of breeze with winds out of the west at 10-20 MPH.

The drying trend conditions into Thursday with gorgeous conditions. Slightly warmer, winds quiet down, and plenty of sunshine. Might just out do Tuesday in terms of the pick of the week.

Unfortunately this doesn't stick around. By Friday a developing low pressure system will drive in some cooler air as well as a good round of showers. Still some questions on the exact timing but currently the rain looks to begin in the morning with some heavier downpours expected towards the afternoon. Lastest guidance also suggesting that it will not be an all day washout but it'll be gloomy and wet. We'll continue to monitor.

Bright side while Friday isn't ideal the rain clears by Saturday. We'll be dry, with abundant sunshine and breezy. Weekend overall looks good.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a shower or two. Lows around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a morning sprinkle/shower, then clearing, breezy. High: Upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Clearing. High: Low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Low 60s.

