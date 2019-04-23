× Thomaston Police warns residents of two, possibly armed, suspects at large

THOMASTON — Thomaston Police warned town residents to lock their doors and cars after two wanted, possibly armed suspects fled from the scene of an investigation.

Police say they are actively investigating an incident at the intersection of Northfield Road (Route 254) and Walnut Hill Road. They did not specify the details of the incident.

Police go on to warn residents that while two suspects are in custody, two more suspects remain at large and may be armed with BB guns resembling real guns.

According to police, the suspects ran off on foot. As of 9 a.m., they are still on the loose but police don’t believe they are still in the Walnut Hill Road area.

Thomaston Police are urging residents to report any suspicious persons.