Weather improving Tuesday with temperatures near 70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After more rainfall came through yesterday and into last night, it’s still a little damp out there this morning. Overall, improvements will be made during the day today. Clouds will break for some sunshine on today with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. There will be times where it’s nice and pleasant out this afternoon!

There is a chance for a sprinkle tonight into early Wednesday morning as a weak cold front approaches. The rest of the day will feature clearing and breezy conditions with highs in the 60s.

The next chance for measurable rain will be on Friday. Luckily though, we should dry out in time for the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Some clearing, mild. High: Near 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a shower or two. Lows around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a morning sprinkle/shower, then clearing, breezy. High: Upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Clearing. High: Low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Low 60s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli