WorkinCT #CTConfident: Helping women tackle hair loss head on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One look inside The Pretty Face Place in South Windsor, and you’re met with pretty faces featuring wigs.

About a year ago, Janice Webber added the wig boutique to the permanent-makeup business she started in 2011.

“At the same time that I started my business, I was working as a home care nurse, which completely laid the foundation for the permanent makeup business. And I was working on clients that had alopecia or post-chemo where their hair did not grow back, and being a nurse, they felt very comfortable to tell me their experience,” said Janice Webber, owner of The Pretty Face Place.

She did her research, talked to clients and decided to stock synthetic wigs.

“The biggest reason was they’re maintenance free. The style is already in the wigs, so they’re literally wash and wear. You put it on, run your fingers through it, maybe a comb, and out the door you go,” said Webber.

Webber says the wigs can be ordered in a wide variety of colors and styles and range in price from $99 to $299.

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says her wig has been a game changer when she travels.

“Every night I was washing or every morning I would wash, blow dry my hair, have to bring a roller, I have to bring a curling iron, I have to bring all the paraphernalia – or I could bring a wig and have lots of room in my luggage for souvenirs,” she said.

Others use the wigs to get through difficult rounds of chemotherapy.

“A lot of women will come before they start chemo because typically hair loss starts after the first chemo treatment,” said Webber.

Since hair loss can be a very personal issue, Webber says she meets one-on-one with her clients at her South Windsor location. She can also bring a selection of wigs to their homes if they’re homebound.

She also offers the wigs as a fashion accessory. For more information, visit theprettyfaceplace.com.