2 dead in Torrington motorcycle crash

TORRINGTON — A man and woman were killed Wednesday night as a result of a motorcycle crash.

Police were called to Goshen Rd near University Dr. where they said a motorcycle was traveling east on Goshen Rd when it stuck two vehicles in the westbound lane. The man and woman on the motorcycle died at the scene.

Goshen Rd will be closed for several hours as police process the scene. Traffic was being detoured from Lovers Ln to Allen Rd. to Klug Hill and back onto Goshen Rd.