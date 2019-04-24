What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Bulkeley High School students treated at CCMC after marijuana ‘incident’

Posted 1:14 PM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:23PM, April 24, 2019

HARTFORD — Three Bulkeley High School students were transported to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford Wednesday morning after telling school officials they were not feeling well.

According to Hartford Schools Director of Communications, the three male students who have not yet been identified, smoked weed before entering the building and the odor on them caught the attention of administrators.

After one said they were not feeling well, the students were taken to the clinic on Bulkeley’s campus and then treated at CCMC.

There is no word yet if there will be criminal charges.

