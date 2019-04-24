Daytrippers: City Seed Farmer Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- This is a story about community.

Look around and you’ll see two types of community – creating one. For this week's Daytrippers – we visit the City Seed Farmer Market.

Every Saturday this tucked away street in New Haven’s famous Wooster Square district is taken over by two different communities. One, a community of farmers.

But also, after 15 years, the market is full of fans. And that’s the other community. The people, supporting and recognizing the contributions farming has made in Connecticut’s history.

Alyssa Krinsky has been the manager of the non-profit running farmers markets for 15 years.

Farmers markets by nature are always changing . We ‘ve seen it grow exponentially since it started. They show up rain or shine, and they’ve got a variety of products they bring week to week."