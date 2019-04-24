FOX 61 Wins 2019 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

HARTFORD – April 24, 2019– FOX 61 has been honored with a prestigious 2019 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Video.

The station was awarded for FOX 61 videographer Sean McKeever and reporter Jim Altman’s story, “Critical Care in the Crossfire,” which chronicles a new initiative called Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC), where health care providers join forces with police and paramedics to learn life-saving tactics in worst-case scenarios.

“This is another proud moment for the FOX 61 News team,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of FOX 61. “Sean and Jim’s work is among the best in the business, and we congratulate them on winning a Regional Murrow Award.”

“This award acknowledges our emphasis on providing our audience with compelling and unique content on all of our platforms,” said Liz Grey Godbout, Vice President of News for FOX 61. “We pride ourselves in going the extra mile to produce stories like “Critical Care in the Crossfire,” which speaks to our commitment to our Expect More brand here at FOX 61.”

Winners of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards immediately advance to the National Murrow Award competition, the winners of which will be announced later this year.

View the story below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video