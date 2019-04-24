Friends and family remember Windsor teen who was murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Friends and family gathered in Hartford Wednesday evening to remember Felipe Lopez, 16, of Windsor who was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

This came just two days before his 17th birthday.

Reverend Henry Brown hosted a vigil to unite friends and loved ones to remember Lopez. The mother of Lopez’s child, Jeneice Colon choked up and called him a “good father.”

Police found Lopez crashed his car on Albany Avenue and was shot three times, including once in his torso.

His father, Jose Juan Lopez leaned on for hugs as he was speechless over the tragedy.

“To think somebody did this to a 16 year old boy. I don’t pray this on nobody .... nobody,” said Juan Lopez. “He called me bendicion every time he was leaving from my house. He asked me do you need something papi. No I don’t need nothing. He always told me that and that’s love. I like that.”

Police said there was no bullet damage to the car. They added the 911 call initially came in as a car crash by a church.

The caller reported seeing Lopez run a red light at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Sigourney Street. Further investigation revealed the car was not registered or insured.

Lopez’s mother, Alma Lopez has this message for the person responsible.

“The cops are going to find you and you’re going to go to jail okay? We want justice!” said Alma Lopez.

Police said they will he checking the cameras in the area.

Windsor High School also has grief counselors on hand to help Lopez’s classmates.

If you have any information about this homicide, you are urged to contact Hartford Police immediately.