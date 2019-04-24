Grand opening at Slocum school in Waterbury marks completion of renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Renovations are now complete for a head start school in Waterbury serving more than 400 families. State and local leaders joined the Waterbury community to celebrate the completion of final phase of renovations for the Slocum school on Wednesday.

The TEAM head start program housed in building program allows for children and their families to attend and receive services on a sliding fee scale or for free.

“We are a non profit human services and early childhood provider. So we provide early childhood services as well as basic needs support,” TEAM president and CEO David Morgan said.The agency took over the head start program at Slocum school in 2015 and Morgan said they realized the building was in much need of renovations.

“We had a lot of challenges with heating and cooling, windows, electrical systems, the security systems was substandard,” Morgan said.

TEAM’s program provides child development & family support services to young children prenatal to 5 and their families, including expectant mothers. Services range from infant/toddler & preschool education/childcare services to weekly home visitation as well as family childcare partnerships.