Hartford car fire that damaged house investigated as possible arson

HARTFORD — A car fire Wednesday afternoon that also damaged a home investigated to determine if it was intentionally set.

The fire, which damaged a car in the driveway of a house at 175 Benton Street. Investigators said they suspect that the fire could be arson.

Hartford Police are also investigating.

WOW. What a quick response by @HFDFireDept @HartfordFire760 + @HartfordPolice . MOMENTS AGO 🎥 captured this serious car fire spreading to a home at 175 Benton st in #Hartford . QUICK response by all prevented situation from getting worse + likely saving structure @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/bgk3QUkWhX — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 24, 2019