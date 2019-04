× Hartford Police investigating overnight homicide, teen killed

HARTFORD — Hartford Police tweeted this morning they are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in the city.

Police say just before 1 a.m., a 16-year-old was found inside a crashed car with gunshot wounds at 800 Albany Avenue.

Hartford Major Crimes Division is investigating.

This is a developing story.

Hartford Police Major Crimes Detectives investigating early morning homicide (12:54a.m.) @ 800 Albany Avenue. Sixteen-year-old victim located inside crashed vehicle w/gunshot wound(s). TIP LINE 860-722-TIPS #PutTheGunsDown -LT. P.C. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 24, 2019