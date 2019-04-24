× Hartford Police: Shooting victim shot himself, blamed non-existent assailant

HARTFORD — Police said a shooting victim who shot himself and blamed it on a non-existent assailant has been arrested.

Police said on April 13, they were called to 2197 Main Street on a report of victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. When they arrived, a man was found was in the rear of the building. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment a through and through gunshot wound to his right leg. The man said he was shot by an unknown assailant.

Police said during the investigation, they reviewed surveillance video from the area when the victim gave inconsistent accounts of the incident. Police said the man improperly manipulated his .32 caliber handgun while exiting a vehicle, and accidentally shot himself. He then hid the gun in his apartment before exiting the building and calling 911. Upon being confronted with the facts, the suspect relinquished his unlawfully possessed .32

caliber handgun, as well as the casing that he recovered after he shot himself.

A warrant was drafted and approved by a judge of the superior court charging Christopher Ryan with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. Ryan is currently being held on a $200,000 court set bond, and is to be arraigned on Thursday, April 25th at GA14.