Mostly sunny and breezy Wednesday, temps in mid-60s

We’re going to break out the sunshine today, but we’ll have to deal with a bit of breeze with winds out of the west at 10-20 MPH. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low/mid 60s, but as is typical this time of year, it’ll feel nice and warm in the sun.

Thursday looks pretty good as well. Slightly warmer, winds quiet down, and plenty of sunshine. Might just outdo Tuesday in terms of the pick of the week. The only issue may be a bit more cloud cover later in the day.

Unfortunately this doesn’t stick around. By Friday a developing low pressure system will drive in some cooler air as well as a good round of showers. Still some questions on the exact timing but currently the rain looks to begin in the morning with some heavier downpours expected towards the afternoon. Latest guidance also suggesting that it will not be an all day washout but it’ll be gloomy and wet. We’ll continue to monitor.

Bright side while Friday isn’t ideal the rain clears by Saturday. We’ll be dry, with abundant sunshine and breezy. Weekend overall looks good.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm as yesterday. High: Mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Lows: 38-44.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Clearing. High: Low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Low 60s.

