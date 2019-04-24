× BREAKING: New Haven Police on the scene of a shooting on Division Street

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police officers responded to reports of a shooting at 97 Division Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, at least one person has been shot on Division Street near Sheffield Avenue in the Newhallville neighborhood.

Roads surrounding the area are being closed now.

There are no further details on the victim or the extent of injuries.

We will update this story as it continues to develop.