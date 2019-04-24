× Police identify Wethersfield officers involved in shooting

HARTFORD — Police have identified the two officers involved in a police shooting that resulted in the death of a suspect.

Wethersfield police said Ofc. Layau Eulizier was hired by the Wethersfield Police in August 2018. Ofc. Peter Salvatore was hired by the Wethersfield Police in September 2013.

Wethersfield police tried to pull Vega Cruz over at about 6 p.m. Saturday because his license plates didn’t match his car, and they thought it may have been stolen, according to police accounts.

Vega Cruz’s family said the car was not registered.

Police say Vega Cruz crashed into a cruiser and then drove toward an Officer Eulizier on foot, who opened fire. The teen was struck in the head, according to his family.

An 18-year-old woman who was in Vega Cruz’s car was not charged, police said.

Eulizier is on paid leave, as is protocol in police shootings.

Ofc. Salvatore was present at the incident, however he did not discharge his firearm.

Officer Eulizer has been in the news before — as an officer for the Manchester Police Department .

He shot and killed a robbery suspect in 2015 after a bank robbery and chase.

