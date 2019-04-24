× Police investigating crime spree in Meriden, Hamden and New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police in three cities are investigating a crime spree that could all be connected to one suspect.

Three businesses in Meriden, Hamden and New Haven robbed this week may all have been targeted by one individual, according to police.

Police say a man walked into a Shell gas station’s convenience store on Willow Street in New Haven on Monday around 6 p.m., demanding the store clerk open the cash register and give him money. Surveillance video shows the man put his hand under his shirt and act as if he had a gun.

On Tuesday, police say a man walked into a Dunkin’ on State Street in Hamden, about two miles from the Shell, waited in line and handed the cashier a note indicating that he wanted “the money,” and that he had a gun. The cashier handed him an undisclosed amount of money, according to police, and was last seen leaving in a white minivan.

In both the Hamden and New Haven incidents, the man was described as a Hispanic male, 5’6”, with facial hair.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, police say a man robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on Main Street in Meriden.

The three police departments are all aware of the similarities are are working to coordinate their investigative efforts, looking into the possibility that this is one suspect. That has not yet been confirmed. If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.