Watch Live: Rep. Hayes speaks to FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein

HARTFORD — Rep. Jahana Hayes speaks to FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein as part of a special Facebook Live edition of The Real Story at 3 pm. on Wednesday.

Democrat Hayes, a 45-year-old former national teacher of the year, is the first black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. She was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives as part of one of the most diverse freshman classes in the chamber’s history. .

Hayes succeeded Democratic U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty in representing Connecticut’s 5th District. Esty didn’t seek a fourth term after facing criticism for her handling of a harassment case in her office.

Hayes burst onto the political scene after making a name for herself in education as a former national teacher of the year.

Hayes has strong roots in Waterbury. She grew up in a public housing project with her mother who struggled with drug addiction.